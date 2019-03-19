Jets' Kevin Hayes: Breaks slump with goal
Hayes potted a goal on his only shot in Monday's 3-2 win over the Kings.
It was his third goal in 10 games with the Jets after he scored 14 times in 51 appearances with the Rangers before a deadline-day deal sent him to Winnipeg. Hayes has 17 goals and 48 points in 61 games overall this season, but his scoring has been a bit sporadic since the trade.
