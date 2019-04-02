Hayes' 19th goal of the season sealed a 4-3 overtime win against the Blackhawks on Monday.

It's his fifth goal and 12th point in 17 games with the Jets since a deadline-day trade with the Rangers. Hayes is up to a career-high 54 points in 68 games between the two teams. He's averaged only 15:47 per game with the Jets, 3:40 less than he was skating with the Rangers, but he's still producing well enough to help both on the ice and in fantasy.