Hayes scored the opening goal and added an assist in Friday's 8-1 shellacking of the Hurricanes.

It took less than three minutes for Hayes to beat Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney, and he supplied his helper on Nikolaj Ehlers' goal late in the first period. Hayes has only found the scoresheet twice in five games as a Jet, but both times have been multi-point efforts. Hayes is up to 16 goals and 31 assists over 56 contests, split between the Rangers and the Jets.