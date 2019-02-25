The Rangers traded Hayes to the Jets on Monday for Brendan Lemieux, a 2019 first-round pick and another conditional pick, TSN reports.

Hayes gives more fuel to a Jets team that is chocked full of imposing skaters and ranks sixth in the league offensively by means of averaging 3.35 goals per game. It's also a low-risk move for Winnipeg, as Hayes is on an expiring contract and will be eligible to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer. The American pivot needs only eight more points to reach 50, and that would qualify as a career high for the man who has delivered 14 goals and 28 helpers in 2018-19. Per TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the conditional pick is a fourth-rounder that only conveys if Winnipeg wins the Stanley Cup this season.