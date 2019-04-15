Hayes scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Hayes has found himself relegated to the fourth line with the return of Mathieu Perreault (undisclosed), but it appears to have helped his production a bit. He's got 13 points (six goals, seven helpers) in 23 games with the Jets after a deadline-day trade from the Rangers. His currently limited role makes him safe to avoid from a fantasy perspective, however.