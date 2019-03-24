Hayes scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-0 win over the Predators on Saturday.

It was a massive night for Hayes, who had just six points in 12 games in the Peg. He and line mate Kyle Connor each had four points. This kind of production was the dream for the Jets when they got him at the deadline. And now that they've clinched a playoff spot, Hayes will get to take his show to the postseason, a place he hasn't been since 2016-17.