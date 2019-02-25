Hayes is expected to be available to play Tuesday against the Wild, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hayes was just dealt to the Jets from the Rangers on Monday, which gives the big center little time to get to his new home and get ready to play with his new team. However, Winnipeg didn't trade for Hayes not to use him, and he should definitely fit in as a good second-line center. The 26-year-old has 42 points in 51 games, putting him on pace to top his previous career high of 49.