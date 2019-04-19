Jets' Kevin Hayes: Scores in Game 5 defeat
Hayes found the back of the net in Thursday's Game 5 loss to St. Louis.
Hayes has two goals in five playoff contests while averaging just 11:15 of ice time. The center also put an impressive five shots on goal Thursday, giving him nine in his last three contests. The Massachusetts native has seen himself slip to a bottom-six role in favor of Bryan Little, which limits Hayes' chances of racking up points.
