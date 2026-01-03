He scored a goal and added an assist in OHL Flint's 5-0 win over London on Friday.

He was sent to Flint from Niagara on Sunday, and this was his second game with the Firebirds. With the trade, the Jets prospect goes from a middling team to an OHL contender. He has 15 goals, 19 assists and 101 shots on net through 30 appearances this season, his fourth in the OHL, which has his scoring pace a bit behind last year's 75-point effort in 62 regular-season contests.