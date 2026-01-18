He scored a goal on four shots and added three assists in OHL Flint's 6-3 win over North Bay on Sunday.

He is on a six-game point streak (four goals, seven assists), and he's found the scoresheet in eight of nine contests since he was traded to Flint from Niagara. Overall, he's at 19 goals, 26 helpers and a plus-8 rating over 37 OHL appearances. The Jets prospect has been steady on offense, and it's a good sign that he's trending up with the Firebirds.