He scored three goals on five shots in OHL Niagara's 5-1 win over Brampton on Sunday.

He is enjoying a strong start to his fourth junior campaign, earning eight goals and 10 assists across 12 contests. The 19-year-old winger has recorded at least three points in four of his games this season. The 2024 fourth-round pick of the Jets should continue to pile up points in the OHL this season before likely making the jump to AHL Manitoba for 2026-27, as he has already signed his entry-level contract.