He scored a goal on six shots and added two assists in OHL Niagara's 7-4 loss to Brantford on Thursday.

He is up to three goals and 10 points over six games this season. His offense has steadily increased throughout his junior career -- he had 36 goals and 75 points in 62 regular-season outings last year, up from 53 points in 64 games the year before. He is under contract with the Jets after being drafted in the fourth round (109th overall) in 2024.