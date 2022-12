Stenlund was elevated from AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.

Stenlund has yet to make an appearance for the Jets this season after signing a one-year deal with the club in the summer. With the Moose, the center has been highly productive with 14 points in 19 contests to open the campaign. If Stenlund does get into the lineup against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, it would likely be at the expense of Sam Gagner.