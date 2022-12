Stenlund scored a goal during a 5-1 win over the visiting Senators on Tuesday.

Stenlund notched his first tally in five games this season to open Tuesday's scoring. The 2015 second-round draft pick batted his own mid-air rebound over the glove of goalie Cam Talbot, securing his first NHL marker since March 18, 2021. Centering the fourth line, Stenlund finished with two shots during 11:42 of ice time, including 57 seconds on the power play.