Stenlund (lower body) is doubtful for Game 1 versus Vegas on Tuesday, John Lu of TSN reports.

Stenlund hasn't been on the ice since suffering an injury in Thursday's regular-season finale. He is considered day-to-day. The 26-year-old forward registered nine points and 63 shots on goal in 54 games during the 2022-23 campaign. If Stenlund can't play Tuesday, David Gustafsson is projected to fill in on Winnipeg's fourth line.