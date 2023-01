Stenlund (illness) will return Thursday versus Buffalo, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Stenlund missed Tuesday's 7-5 loss to Detroit because of the illness. He has two goals and four points in 13 contests while averaging 13:32 of ice time this season. Stenlund's projected to play on the fourth line with Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Sam Gagner in his return.