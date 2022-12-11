site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Kevin Stenlund: Joins big club
RotoWire Staff
Stenlund was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Sunday.
Stenlund was waived just before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. He has 14 points in 19 AHL games and will likely be a healthy scratch during his stint with the Jets.
