Jets' Kevin Stenlund: Lands on waivers
Winnipeg waived Stenlund on Monday for the purpose of sending him to AHL Manitoba.
Stenlund suited up in three games with Columbus last season. He spent the majority of the 2021-22 campaign in the minors.
