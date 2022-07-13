Stenlund signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Wednesday.
Stenlund spent the last five years in the Blue Jackets' organization. He had 25 points in 42 games with AHL Columbus while adding three NHL appearances. He's had as many as 10 points in an NHL campaign, though he's topped out at 32 games played. Stenlund could push for a bottom-six role in Winnipeg, but it's likely he begins with AHL Manitoba.
