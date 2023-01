Stenlund found the back of the net in the Jets' 5-3 win against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Stenlund has three goals and five points in 20 contests this season. He was held off the scoresheet in his previous six games. The fact that the 26-year-old's offensive contributions are infrequent isn't surprising given that he entered the game averaging just 12:50 of ice time this in 2022-23.