Stenlund (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Knights in Game 1 on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Previously considered doubtful, Stenlund's prognosis seems a little better for him to be in the lineup Tuesday. After struggling through a 19-game pointless streak, the center ended the 2022-23 regular season with points in the last two games of the year. If Stenlund does suit up, it would likely be in place of David Gustafsson.