Jets' Kevin Stenlund: Returns to AHL
Stenlund was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Monday.
Stenlund was a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against Washington following his recall from the minors. He has four goals and 14 points in 19 AHL contests this campaign.
