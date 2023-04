Stenlund scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Stenlund ultimately didn't miss time after leaving the Jets' regular-season finale with a lower-body injury. He's operated as the fourth-line center through two playoff contests, picking up a goal, two shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots. The 26-year-old shouldn't be expected to generate much offense in that kind of role.