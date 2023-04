Stenlund (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Golden Knights, Murat Ares of The Athletic reports.

Stenlund took line rushes in his usual fourth-line center spot, flanked by David Gustafsson and Saku Maenalanen. It appears Stenlund won't miss any games with the lower-body injury he suffered in the regular-season finale.