Walton scored a goal and added three assists in OHL Sudbury's 7-6 shootout win over Owen Sound on Friday.

Walton has six multi-point efforts over his last eight games, earning eight goals and nine assists in that span. The forward is up to 19 goals, 41 points, 162 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 25 appearances. Walton will have a chance to dominate in the OHL while some of his contemporaries are away with Team Canada in advance of the World Junior Championship.