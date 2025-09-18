Walton is in the concussion protocol as a result of the injury he sustained during Saturday's prospects game versus Montreal, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports Thursday.

Walton wasn't on the ice with the Jets on Thursday as a result of the injury. The 19-year-old might get a chance to make an impression in preseason action if he's available, but he's not expected to make the Jets' Opening Night roster. Walton had 38 goals and 92 points in 66 regular-season appearances with OHL Sudbury in 2024-25.