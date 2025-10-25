Walton scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Sudbury's 5-3 win over Barrie on Friday.

This was Walton's first three-point effort of the year, as well as his fourth multi-point game in his last five outings. He's at five goals and five assists through seven appearances after starting his OHL campaign with a pair of scoreless outings. The Jets prospect has taken massive strides in the last year-plus after being a sixth-round pick in 2024.