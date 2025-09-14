Jets' Kieron Walton: Leaves rookie game with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walton (upper body) won't return to Saturday's prospects game versus the Canadiens, per Jets team reporter Jamie Thomas.
Walton was injured early in the contest, and the Jets will take a cautious approach this early in the preseason. The 19-year-old is not expected to be a candidate for the NHL roster, and given his age, he is likely to remain in junior hockey in 2025-26, assuming this injury doesn't cost him too much time.