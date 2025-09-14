Walton (upper body) won't return to Saturday's prospects game versus the Canadiens, per Jets team reporter Jamie Thomas.

Walton was injured early in the contest, and the Jets will take a cautious approach this early in the preseason. The 19-year-old is not expected to be a candidate for the NHL roster, and given his age, he is likely to remain in junior hockey in 2025-26, assuming this injury doesn't cost him too much time.