Walton scored twice on 13 shots in OHL Sudbury's 4-3 loss to Owen Sound on Saturday.

Walton has three multi-goal games over his last four outings. Additionally, he has posted no fewer than four shots in any of his 11 contests this year, totaling 11 goals on 71 shots and eight assists. Walton's offense has been superb, though with Sudbury's struggles, he could be a candidate to get traded to an OHL team that's closer to contention before the end of the campaign.