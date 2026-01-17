Walton scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Peterborough's 4-3 loss to Brantford on Friday.

Walton has four points and 14 shots on net since joining Peterborough from Sudbury in a trade last Friday. For the season, he's up to 26 goals and 56 points over 35 appearances. The Jets prospect should benefit from being on a stronger team for the rest of the OHL campaign, though he more than held his own on a weak Sudbury team.