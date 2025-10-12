Walton scored twice on four shots in OHL Sudbury's 6-3 win over Erie on Saturday.

Walton missed time during the Jets' training camp due to a concussion sustained in a prospect showcase game. The 19-year-old was loaned to Sudbury on Sept. 30, and his goals Saturday were his first two points in three appearances. He's looking to build off his 92-point effort from 66 regular-season games in 2024-25, which more than doubled his 43-point performance during the 2023-24 regular season.