Walton scored twice in OHL Peterborough's 3-2 overtime win over Owen Sound on Thursday.

Walton's scoring pace has dropped a bit since Peterborough acquired him from Sudbury. He has eight goals and 14 points over 11 contests, though the drop may be due to having more reliable options with the Petes, whereas he was one of the bigger scorers with the Wolves. Overall, the Jets prospect has 32 goals and 66 points across 44 appearances this season.