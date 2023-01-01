Reichel produced an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Reichel was called up Thursday as the Jets contend with a number of injuries to forwards. The 24-year-old started the game on the fourth line, but he ultimately played his way up to the second line by the third period. It was in that role that he earned a secondary helper on a Kyle Connor tally that stood as the game-winner. Reichel didn't do much with AHL Manitoba, posting eight points in 25 contests prior to his recall, but the Jets' injury situation likely means he'll have a chance to stick around for roughly a couple of weeks.