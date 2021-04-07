Vesalainen was promoted to the taxi squad Wednesday.
With Blake Wheeler (concussion) out indefinitely, the Jets needed to bolster the taxi squad. It's unlikely that Veslainen will get elevated to the active roster any time soon but he should at least challenge Jansen Harkins or Dominic Toninato for a spot in the lineup.
More News
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Drops to minors•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Moves to taxi squad•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Shifts to active roster•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Assigned to taxi squad•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Ascends to active roster•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Sent back to taxi squad•