Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: AHL play improving

Vesalainen tallied a goal and an assist in AHL Manitoba's 5-2 win over San Antonio on Sunday.

While his overall numbers (three goals, eight points in 17 games) remain nothing to write home about, Vesalainen has played better of late. He has points in five of his past eight contests after hitting the score sheet just once in his first nine games. Vesalainen has more offensive ability than he knows what to do with, but his development has been slower than Winnipeg hoped/expected after spending the No. 24 overall selection on the talented Finn back in 2017.