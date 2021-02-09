Vesalainen was promoted from the taxi squad Tuesday.
Vesalainen suited up for the last three games, logging less than eight minutes per contest. However, the 21-year-old has been skating on the second line in practice, alongside Paul Stastny and Blake Wheeler. In turn, the 2017 first-round pick (24th overall) could enjoy an increased opportunity Tuesday against the Flames.
More News
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Sent back to taxi squad•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Brought up from taxi squad•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Assigned to taxi squad again•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Set to play Saturday•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Yo-yoing continues•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Placed back on taxi squad•