Vesalainen was dropped down to the tax squad Wednesday.

Vesalainen has played in just one game for the Jets this season in which he garnered one block while logging 9:22 of ice time. Even if the winger is added to the 23-man roster prior to Saturday's matchup with Vancouver, he will likely continue to serve as a healthy scratch unless he can unseat Jansen Harkins or Trevor Lewis for a spot in the lineup.