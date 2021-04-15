Vesalainen has been added to Winnipeg's active roster ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Maple Leafs.
At this point it isn't clear if Vesalainen will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Toronto. He's picked up one helper through eight top-level appearances this year.
