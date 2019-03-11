Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Bound for North America
Vesalainen will link up with AHL Manitoba for the rest of the 2018-19 campaign in order to make him available for the Jets, Pekka Jalonen of Iltalehti reports.
Vesalainen notched six goals and 11 helpers with KHL Jokerit this season and will rejoin the Moose. In his previous AHL stint, the 19-year-old recorded eights points in eight games. If an injury crops up down the stretch for Winnipeg, the Finnish winger figures to be atop the short list of potential call-ups.
