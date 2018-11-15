Vesalainen appears to be bound for the KHL after Jokerit bought the player's rights from another club, Pekka Jalonen of Iltalehti reports.

Vesalainen's contract includes on out clause for the 2018-19 campaign which would allow him to go to the KHL, per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun. The 19-year-old has racked up three goals and five assists in eight games for AHL Manitoba this season, but with no call-up forthcoming, he may have decided a return to Europe was the best thing for his long-term development.