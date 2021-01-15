Vesalainen was demoted to the taxi squad on Friday.

With the Jets off until Monday, there is little reason to carry any extra players on the 23-man roster, so fantasy players should probably expect Vesalainen to be moved on and off the taxi squad all season long. The 21-year-old winger will likely be coach Paul Maurice's first choice whenever an injury pops up and could even be an option if somebody in the bottom-six hits the skids.