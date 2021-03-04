Vesalainen was assigned to AHL Manitoba on Thursday.
Vesalainen has suited up in eight NHL games this year, averaging 7:35 of ice time per contest. The 21-year-old will still face solid competition in the minors, and he should take on more responsibility, too. Last season, the Finnish winger posted 30 points over 60 AHL games.
