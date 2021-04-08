Vesalainen was recalled to the active roster Thursday.
Even with Vesalainen's promotion, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting him to get into the lineup versus Montreal on Thursday. Without a clear path onto the ice, Vesalainen remains a low-end fantasy option.
More News
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Added to taxi squad•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Drops to minors•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Moves to taxi squad•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Shifts to active roster•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Assigned to taxi squad•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Ascends to active roster•