Vesalainen was promoted to the active roster under emergency conditions Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Vesalainen was ultimately a healthy scratch for Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators. He has acted as the 13th forward for the Jets in recent games, but that's not a role that will lead to much playing time, barring injuries.
