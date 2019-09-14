Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Fine after car accident

Vesalainen was involved in a car accident Friday but is OK, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Despite coach Paul Maurice saying he's fine, Vesalainen didn't practice with the team Saturday and instead skated in a separate session. He shouldn't be out long, which is good since the 20-year-old has a solid chance of making the Jets' final roster. Vesalainen played 22 games with AHL Manitoba last year and posted 13 points in 22 games.