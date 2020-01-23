Play

Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Headed to AHL affiliate

The Jets sent Vesalainen to AHL Manitoba on Thursday.

Winnipeg wants Vesalainen to continue playing during the NHL's All-Star break, so he'll head to Manitoba for now, but the 20-year-old winger will likely be back with the Jets ahead of their Jan. 31 matchup with the Bruins.

