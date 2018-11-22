Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Heads overseas
The Jets assigned Vesalainen to Jokerit of the KHL on Thursday.
The Jets would've preferred to have Vesalainen remain with their AHL affiliate, but the 19-year-old forward has decided to exercise the out in his contract that allows him to head overseas to make significantly more money while playing in Russia's top league. The 2017 first-round pick will be back in North America for Winnipeg's training camp in September.
