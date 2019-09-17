Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: In lineup Wednesday

Vesalainen (undisclosed) will dress in Wednesday's preseason matchup with Minnesota.

Vesalainen played in just five games for the Jets last season, in which he tallied one helpers, one shot and one block while averaging 6:50 of ice time. In 22 games for AHL Manitoba, the Finn fared significantly better, as he picked up 13 points. Barring a disappointing camp performance, the 20-year-old should earn a spot in the lineup for Opening Night versus the Rangers on Oct. 3.