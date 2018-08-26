Vesalainen signed a three-year, entry-level deal worth $1.492 million annually with Winnipeg on Sunday.

Vesalainen was selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft but remained in the Finnish Elite League. The 6-foot-3 forward scored 22 goals and 43 points across 49 games last season. Vesalainen still appears to be a few years away from NHL action.