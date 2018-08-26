Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Inks entry-level deal
Vesalainen signed a three-year, entry-level deal worth $1.492 million annually with Winnipeg on Sunday.
Vesalainen was selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft but remained in the Finnish Elite League. The 6-foot-3 forward scored 22 goals and 43 points across 49 games last season. Vesalainen still appears to be a few years away from NHL action.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...