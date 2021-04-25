Vesalainen was promoted to the active roster under emergency conditions Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Vesalainen ultimately served as a healthy scratch for Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. It's a familiar routine for the Finn, who has just one assist through eight contests this season. It'll likely take an injury to a forward for Vesalainen to get into the lineup.
More News
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Tabbed for emergency recall•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Back on active roster•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Emergency recall Wednesday•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Elevated to active roster•